*Nas and Kelis have finally hashed out a custody agreement regarding their 8-year-old son, The Blast reports.

According to documents filed in their ongoing custody battle, Nas and the singer-turned-foodie settled on specific dates that the rapper will get to spend with his son Knight.

Nas also agreed to be mindful of the child’s prescribed medications and provide a well-balanced diet — something Kelis was reportedly very specific about.

He initially filed docs in their divorce accusing his ex-wife of refusing to allow him time with their 8-year-old son and only allowing him to spend time with Knight when “she deems it convenient for her.”

Kelis and Nas got married in 2005 and she filed for divorce in 2009. The divorce was finalized a year later.

Fun Fact: “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi served as a flower girl in their nuptials. As Essence reported, “she rocked a white dress coupled with a tiny tiara atop her gorgeous head of curls.”

Peep the image below.

Shahidi’s mother is the rapper’s cousin.

She’s all grown up now…..

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Racist GOPer Steve Alford Wants Marijuana Outlawed Because He Believes it Makes Black People Violent

On Monday, Donald Trump signed the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park Act of 2017, which upgraded King’s birthplace from a national historic site to a national park.

“Through his life and work, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made America more just and free,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters on Air Force One, where Trump signed the act. “This important historical park tells his story, and this bill will help ensure that the park continues to tell Dr. King’s story for generations to come.”

As noted by USA Today, “King’s birthplace, the church where he was baptized, and his burial place were already a national historic landmark.” Now, the National Historical Park Act also “extends to the Prince Hall Masonic Temple, headquarters of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.”