*NeNe Leakes and her ‘RHOA’ co-star Porsha Williams have been attempting to snatch each other’s wig off all season — and no doubt, Andy Cohen is paying them the big bucks to do so.

Most recently viewers saw Marlo Hampton try to facilitate a reconciliation between the two that ultimately was an #epicfail.

Despite that, NeNe recently chatted with Nina Parker of E! News’ The Daily Pop and confirmed that their feud might be over.

“I’m not gonna say there’s never for Porsha and I, we always were the big sister, little role and we get back it’s just gonna take some time.”

Nina Parker: “From watching this season it seemed like the door was closed so I like seeing that maybe it seems cracked now.”

NeNe Leakes: “Well Porsha closed the door honey, I guess she was gonna lock it. As you continue the watch the season, you’ll see how the relationship goes. Of course, we’re not besties and it’s gonna take some time but I think we can get to a better place.”

She’s also standing by her previous statement that Porsha should be fired from the show.

“When I spoke up and thought she should be off the show is when I really thought she should be off the show,” said NeNe. “Oprah said it last night honey, speaking and living in your truth is the most powerful thing you can have, and I’m just trying to speak in my truth with this wig on.”

Meanwhile, Leakes reveals in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly that “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is her show!

“I feel like I’m the girl who started this whole thing!” says the beauty. “I was the girl who they came to and interviewed and asked, ‘Who are your friends? We want to build this show. Who are your friends? We love you.’”

Do YOU think it’s time for Porsha and NeNe to settle their beef?