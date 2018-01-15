*Laguna Beach, CA ― Why do some people dive, some survive and others thrive? The answer, Randall Bell, Ph.D., reveals, is surprisingly simple: choices.

Bell, a socio-economist and the CEO of Landmark Research Group, has developed an easy-to-follow formula for authentic growth and success based upon 25 years of behavioral research.

In his book, “Me We Do Be: The Four Cornerstones of Success,” Bell masterfully interweaves stories from his consulting work on high-profile cases — including Chernobyl, the World Trade Center, and O.J. Simpson — with findings from behavioral studies and his own survey of 5,000 people to reveal the daily habits that can make or break both personal and professional growth and success.



In Me We Do Be, Bell explains that all behaviors can be organized into four cornerstones:

• Me is quality thinking that builds wisdom.

• We habits form quality relationships.

• Do actions build productivity.

• Be designs the future.

There is no one-size-fits-all definition of success. For some, it’s making money. For others it’s having a loving family, winning a competition, completing a degree or beating cancer. The power of Me We Do Be is that it connects all the dots and creates a fresh perspective for moving forward, allowing readers to define what success means to them as individuals, while sharing the foundational elements that apply to everyone.

Previously, the author led a national practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers, the world’s largest consulting ﬁrm. He has consulted on hundreds of cases, including the Flight 93 Crash Site, the BP Oil Spill, Hurricane Katrina and the nuclear testing at Bikini Atoll.

Often a guest of the media, Bell has been proﬁled in The Wall Street Journal, People magazine, The New York Times, the Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Times, CNN, World News Tonight with Diane Sawyer, 20/20, Entertainment Tonight and by newscasters on every major television network.

For more information on Randall Bell and his motivational book, please visit the website: www.drbell.com.

“Me We Do Be: The Four Cornerstones of Success”

Leadership Institute Press

Release date: 2017

ISBN-10: 0996793119

ISBN-13: 978-0996793117

Available online and at fine bookstores everywhere.

source:

Monica Foster

Senior Publicist

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

[email protected]

www.ascotmedia.com