*If you’re familiar with Alveda King, the niece of the late Dr. Martin Luther Jr., you already know she’s not on the same page with most members of her family and even most black folk in America when it comes to politics.

That said, on Monday, Martin Luther King Day, she spoke out in defense of Donald Trump and insisted the president was not a racist during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“The president is helping the African American community and I don’t believe President Donald John Trump is a racist,” said King.

“Look at everything: The economy is up, jobs are up in the black community. There’s great promise to get a lot of people who have been unfairly incarcerated out so there’s so many economic opportunities, opportunities for babies in the womb,” she said. “The president is working for America period as he’s draining the swamp.”

King, a conservative and an outspoken foe of abortion rights, has long been weapon for Trump defenders to rebut claims that the president was racist.

Also on Monday, to commemorate the holiday, Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo of himself and Alveda King on Twitter and sang her praises.

“Happy Martin Luther King Day everyone. This picture bring back fond memories of when I had the honor of campaigning with Alveda King, niece of the great and amazing Trump supporter,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, th King Holiday is being held while Trump defenses took on renewed urgency last week after the president reportedly referred to Haiti and several African nations as “shithole countries” during immigration negotiations with senators.

The comments were reported in several media outlets and confirmed by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois).

“I cannot believe that in the history of the White house and in that Oval Office, any president has spoke the words that I personally heard our president speak,” said Durbin.

In a lengthy tweeted statement, Trump denied using that term, but did concede to using “tough” language when discussing the issue.

Also, senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and Sen. David Perdue (R-Georgia) said they could not recall the president making those remarks, “specifically,” whatever that means.