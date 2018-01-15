*Actor/comedian Aziz Ansari has been accused of sexual assault by a Brooklyn photographer.
The 23-year-old woman, who identified herself as “Grace” told the publication, Babe, that she finally decided to share her story after she saw a hypocritical Ansari wearing a “Time’s Up” pin at the Golden Globe Awards, where he received the much-heralded“Best Actor” award.
Hmm, this should be interesting. Read the FULL story here …
Comedian Aziz Ansari, who has spoken out against sexual assault, has been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman who alleges he pressured her to have sex with him after she said she made it clear …