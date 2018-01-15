

*Actor/comedian Aziz Ansari has been accused of sexual assault by a Brooklyn photographer.

The 23-year-old woman, who identified herself as “Grace” told the publication, Babe, that she finally decided to share her story after she saw a hypocritical Ansari wearing a “Time’s Up” pin at the Golden Globe Awards, where he received the much-heralded“Best Actor” award.

Hmm, this should be interesting. Read the FULL story here …