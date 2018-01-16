*Etienne Acine, a 38-year-old television and radio repairman with six children, says he has been living in the camp for eight years and the wooden walls of his makeshift home are rotting.
Such is the life for all the unfortunate souls still trying to rebuild their lives in Haiti 10 years after the devasting earthquake.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Eight years ago, a magnitude-7 earthquake upended life in Haiti, killing more than 300,000 people by some estimates and destroying hundreds of thousands of homes. For many of those left homeless, life hasn’t yet returned to normal.