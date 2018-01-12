



*It looks like Seal has come to his senses regarding his earlier comment about Oprah Winfrey knowing all about Harvey Weinstien’s behavior towards women.

As we reported earlier, he posted an Instagram meme with two images: one showing Winfrey kissing Weinstein on the cheek, and another with the pop star Rita Ora sitting in between Weinstein and Winfrey.

Seal captioned it: “Oh I forgot, that’s right… you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young starry-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad. #SanctimoniousHollywood”



Now that reality has set in, Seal is backtracking big time. In a video, he says that he wasn’t calling out Oprah for her past friendship with Harvey Weinstein — he was just making social commentary on the state of Hollywood and hypocrites who support the #MeToo movement.

“Let me start by saying that I have an enormous amount of respect for everything that Oprah has achieved and contributed in her life,” said Seal. “What I re-posted was not an attack on Oprah at all, she just happened to be the person photographed with the pig [Weinstein] in the picture. What I re-posted was commentary on the hypocritcal and double standard nature and behaviour of Hollywood.”

The 54 year-old British singer adds:

“Next, to those of us who support the #MeToo movement, just know this: not one of the women who have been sexually abused, not one of the women who have come forward, has received any real justice whatsoever.

“Losing you’re job because you’ve either a) raped or b) sexually abused or sexually harassed a woman is not real punishment. You steal from the post office, you go to jail. And hashtag real-talk for a second, we all know what would happen if any one of those power abusers looked like me.”

He also calls out Fox News and Stacey Dash for trying to turn his stance into a negative.

“Don’t try and use me as a pawn against Oprah, or any of your political games.”

Hmm, after seeing his explanation, are you feeling Seal?