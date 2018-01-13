*Saturday, South Africa was the scene of people completely annihilating several H&M stores response to the company’s now-removed advertisement that featured a black child wearing a hoodie that read “coolest monkey in the jungle.”
The protest was led by members of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters party (EFF) on Saturday at the Clearwater Mall and several other Johannesburg locations, according to reports.
South African police Saturday intervened to clear protesters trashing outlets of Swedish clothing giant Hennes and Mauritz in Johannesburg over a controversial advertisement of a black child. … the photograph but the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) — a radical group set up by the expelled head of the youth wing of the ruling African National Congress — organised protests at several H& M outlets …