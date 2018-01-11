*On Thursday, January 11, the hosts of “The Real” wonder if looking for love in the work place is a good idea. And, find out which “The Real” staff member co-host Adrienne Houghton is crushing on. Plus, the ladies talk representing yourself in a trial and if it could make or break your case.

Later, Loni talks about her recent girl’s trip to Mexico with her friend Sherri Shepard and Jeannie encourages her co-hosts to open up after their vacations or face the consequences.

Jeannie Mai Encourages Her Co-Hosts to “Open Up” After Their Vacations

Jeannie Mai: It’s your clothes, you sweated in it, it’s coming from another country.

Loni Love: Yes, ma’am.

Jeannie: You got to unpack it and you at least have to get it into the wash, like hot water immediately.

Loni: I opened it up. So that’s what I did. I opened it up but I keep looking going, “Oh that was a great trip.”

Adrienne Houghton: So now it’s open from Mexico.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: It’s airing out.

Jeannie: You know that people can, I mean… I’m being serious, I got a staph infection from, coming home from Sa Pa, Vietnam.

[Tamera gasps]

Jeannie: Because I, just you know, probably brought home like you know there’s mites and things.

Loni: Some stuff.

Jeannie: …Like that in your clothing, and…

Adrienne: And she was scratching her leg for like two months, and I’m like “Girl get that checked out.”

Loni: I know, we was like what’s wrong.

Jeannie: And it turns out it was a staph infection. Which can be very dangerous.

Tamera: Yeah.

Adrienne: Definitely.

Jeannie: And at the end of the day though, you have to unpack your clothing also not only for sanitation reasons but don’t you feel like you got to clean, like you know start fresh?

Loni: I just don’t want to forget the trip Jeannie. Just let me live for a little… little… another week.

Jeannie: Don’t! Don’t.

Tamera: Awww.

Loni: Another week!

Adrienne: She holding Mexico on her clothes.

Jeannie: Please. Don’t aww that, print a picture and put it up on your wall.

[Loni laughs]

[The Real audience applauds]

