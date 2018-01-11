*Viewers of “Good Morning America” on Wednesday saw Robin Roberts tear up while talking about her beloved sister Sally-Ann Roberts, who is retiring after 40 years of anchoring the news at New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL.

“She’s the reason I’m doing what I’m doing,” said Roberts. “These really are tears of joy. She is such an icon there.”

Sally-Ann Roberts also gave her sister the gift of life in 2012. As Robin battled a form of leukemia, Sally-Ann was her bone marrow donor.

On the bright side, Robin said that her sister’s retirement will take some of the stress off of their parents trying to watch both children in the same TV timeslot.

“It was so cute. My mom and dad, they would have to flip between the two of us in the morning,” she said.

Watch Robin’s emotional moment below: