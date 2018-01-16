*National Football League’s (NFL) Tamba Hali, an All American Liberian born football outside linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, has arrived with the “BEST NEW DANCE MUSIC” Samba making the club scene.

Hali joined forces with award-winning executive producer Masterkraft to push the boundaries creating the hottest new Afrobeat dance music.

With influences from his native country, hip-hop, and electronic music, they channel the spirit, the enbodiment, the quintessence of all that is dance. Samba

Hali has now created a track record proving himself a proficient and talented singer. And with the maestro of music Masterkraft as his producer, we can only expect more to come. This tune is certainly armed and ready for the “club”. Samba

Samba

Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke, professionally known as Masterkraft is aaward-winningd award winning Nigerian record producer, disc jockey, band director, pianist, and songwriter. Masterkraft started his professional music career with Kennis Music, and has worked with artist such as Flavour N’abania, Bracket, Banky W., Sound Sultan, Timaya, Lynxxx, M.I. and J. Martins, among others.

Masterkraft’s production hits include “Fine Lady” by Lynxxx featuring Wizkid, “Kwarikwa (Remix)” by Flavour N’abania featuring Fally Ipupa, “Girl” by Bracket featuring Wizkid, “Chinny Baby” by Flavour N’abania, “Ukwu” by Timaya, and “Jasi” by Banky W. Leadership newspaper ranked him 8th on its 2014 list of the Top 10 Music Producers In Nigeria. In August 2015, Nigeria Entertainment Today ranked him 7th on its list of Nigeria’s Top 7 Biggest Music Producers at the Moment. Thisday newspaper listed him as one of its Top 10 Music Producers in Nigeria.

Limited PreOrder Link for Apple. Samba – Single by Tamba Hali:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/ album/samba-single/1318542152

#afrobeatmusic #afropopmusic #hitmaker #pushingboundaries

For more details, visit the official web site at www.tambatunes.com

Follow on social media:

Instagram: @tambahali and @Masterkraft

Twitter: @tambahali91 and @Masterkraft_

YouTube: Tamba Tunes

source:

Marilyn

[email protected]