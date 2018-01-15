*Today, Monday, January 15, the hosts of “The Real” celebrate Martin Luther King Day by talking about their favorite influencers who have worked to continue Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy.

In addition, the ladies discuss Stevie Wonder’s historic contributions to MLK DAY. Plus, the women define the term “woke” and share what the word means to them.

Later, co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley shares her awkward plane ride story with none other than Dancing with the Stars winner Nyle DiMarco. And, co-host Adrienne gives some sound marital advice to a newlywed fan.

Tamera’s Plane Ride Talk with DWTS Nyle DiMarco

Tamera Mowry-Housley: But I guess, I’m a little weird. I really like to talk to other people on the plane.

[The Real audience laughs]

Adrienne: Oh God.

Tamera: So, I’m that annoying chick that’s like, “Hi! How are you?”

Jeannie Mai: Yeah.

Tamera: “What do you do?”

[The Real audience applauds]

Tamera: Right! Isn’t that nice, thank you. That’s me… But although, you guys. Oh Lord, I can’t believe I’m saying this. One time I was talking to this guy.

Jeannie: Uh huh.

Adrienne: Yeah.

Tamera: And I kept talking to him and talking to him; and then he wrote down on a piece of paper and was like, [Makes writing gesture] “I’m deaf.”

[The Real audience laughs]

Tamera: And I was like, [Tamera mouths “Oh my God.”] I’m so sorry. But luckily, I know a little bit of [signs] A, B, C, D, E, F, G.

Adrienne Houghton: No way!

Tamera: So, we continued talking. Like I talked to him and…

Adrienne: Tam, please tell me you’re joking right now.

Tamera: I swear! I’m not joking, and his name was Nyle DiMarco. He was coming back from New York because he was dancing on Dancing with the Stars.

[The Real audience applauds]

Tamera: Yeah! He was the sweetest guy, and the things that I didn’t know how to sign, he would just text in his phone and we just talked the entire… the entire flight, it was so cute.

Adrienne: That is so dope! But were you not mortified at first because I…

Tamera: I was! I was! I… I thought it was his way of…

Adrienne: But he made you feel okay.

Tamera: Yeah.

Loni: Wait, how long did you talk to him before he told you?

[The Real audience laughs]

Tamera: I will tell you, I talked to him as long as I started to feel uncomfortable. Like maybe he just doesn’t like me or something. Like he’s not… do you know what I mean?

Jeannie Mai: Oh, are you the type that start to keep talking because you…

Tamera: Yeah, I kept talking, so I think he was just like yo…

Loni: And what was he doing, he was just like?

Tamera: He was just… [Tamera imitates nodding]

[The Real audience laughs]

Jeannie: Wait!

Loni: And then he finally told you.

Tamera: And then he finally was like, [Does writing motion] “I’m deaf.”

Adrienne: And he was cool enough about it.

Tamera: He was totally cool about it. We had long conversations. You know how long the flight is from…

Adrienne: You bonded.

Tamera: We bonded. I follow him on twitter and he follows me now.

Adrienne: There you go.

[The Real audience applauds]

