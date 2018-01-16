*The annual Atlanta based “Trumpet Awards” are back and this time the ceremony will be televised on the Bounce TV network.

The move to Bounce promises to deliver a fresh and lively update to the “Bounce Trumpet Awards.” The show will continue to acknowledge significant contributions made by men and woman throughout the year.

This year’s prestigious show will continue to highlight the achievements of African Americans and brings on film and television stars Larenz Tate and Erica Ash as the hosts.

EUR was on the scene with Larenz Tate at Siren Studios in West Hollywood, CA as he prepared to tape promos for his upcoming hosting duties.

As he usually is, Tate was laid back and poised. Hosting is a new avenue for him but he is certainly up for the task.

This year’s list of nominees for the Bounce Trumpet Awards has remained top secret, but EUR correspondent Herica Thompson was eager to get Tate to spill some inside tips about the show.

Of course he wouldn’t, but we must note that Larenz Tate is so passionate and excited to host a show that brings positivity to light.

The Bounce Trumpet Awards will tape in Atlanta on January 20, 2018 and will air on February 11, 2018.

Be sure to support the “Bounce Trumpet Awards” airing on Sunday February 11th on Bounce.