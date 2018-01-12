“The Last O.G.” is an upcoming comedy series created by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri, and centers on Tray (Tracy Morgan), a recently released ex-con who is shocked to discover just how much the world has changed. While on a quest to acclimate in his beloved city of Brooklyn, he must also reconnect with the family he left behind.

In addition to Morgan, the series stars Tiffany Haddish as Shay, Ryan Gaul as Josh, Cedric the Entertainer as Miniard Mullins, and Allen Maldonado as Cousin Bobby.

The cast spoke passionately about the series and their characters during the TCA Turner Summer Press Tour Presentation at The Beverly Hilton Hotel this past July, in Beverly Hills. EUR/Electronic Urban Report correspondent Ny MaGee was on hand to ask Tracy whether the show will explore any “social themes that affect the black community.”

“No. This isn’t a black show,” Morgan snapped. “This is a show about humanity. This is the show about second chances. This is a show about redemption. We’re not just going black with it like that. I mean, it’s a black cast. There’s black people in it, but this is dealing with humanity. Black people ain’t the only one that live here.”

“Everybody live here,” he continued. “Who are we to say others don’t matter?”

It’s worth noting that at no time did this reporter suggest to the cast that ONLY Black Lives Matter, which made Mr. Morgan’s kumbaya rant somewhat amusing.

“There are white people coming home from prison too,” he contined. “So we didn’t want to deal with that like that. I wanted to deal with humanity. That was my mission.”

In the meantime, here’s to hoping that “EVERYBODY” Tracy is trying to celebrate in this series –especially non-black folks–tune in to help make it a huge success.

When asked what it means to be able to do this show after being severely injured in that 2014 traffic accident that killed his friend and mentor James McNair, Morgan responded: “What does it mean to me? Thank God. … That’s all I’ve got to say. Self-explanatory.”

Meanwhile, comedian and “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish also spoke about what excited her most about playing her ‘Last O.G.’ character.

“What excited me most about playing Shay is that she has transitioned, which I felt like I have done in my life too,” she explained. “And she went from this, you know, around the way girl, hood chick that’s ride and die for her man, and she had these dreams and goals and aspirations. And then her man don’t listen to her and get took off.”

Continuing, “She starts to find herself and finds her goals and what it is she wants to achieve. And then she meets another man who changes her whole world and enters her life and everything. And she becomes a sophisticated philanthropist, socialite who loves her husband, loves her children, and giving her children something that she never had. They’re going to the best schools. They’re wearing the best clothes. They live in the best neighborhoods. And that’s kind of like that’s my dream anyways, and I feel like I’m living it right now.”

Morgan added, “I think everyone on the show and everyone in the cast is always in transition. It’s the hardest thing in life, is going into transition. We all got transition.”

During TCA, when one reporter noted that there’s nothing more difficult than making people laugh, so why do it, Tracy replied:

“Why do we do it? Because if you ain’t laughing, you was going to cry. If you don’t laugh, you’re going to cry.”

Continuing, “But you got to go be willing to laugh too. You can’t come to the show and be angry, you got to be coming in and laugh. Excuse my French, but it’s like getting in bed with a woman and y’all going, “Make me cum.” No, you got to be willing to cum.”

“The Last O.G.” is slated to premiere at 10:30 PM ET/PT beginning April 3 on TBS.

