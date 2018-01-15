*The leader of the UK Independence Party [UKIP] has split from his girlfriend following revelations of her racist remarks about Meghan Markle, who will marry Prince Harry this spring.

The split followed Facebook messages 25-year-old model Jo Marney sent to a friend about the actress, calling her a “dumb little commoner,” and referring to black people as “ugly.” She also said Markle would “taint” the royal family and pave the way for a “black king.”

When a person responded to the comments by calling them racist, Marney answered: “So what?” the BBC reported.

“I don’t defend these comments whatsoever,” UKIP leader Henry Bolton, 54, said Monday on “Good Morning Britain.”

Bolton said the “romantic side” of his relationship with Marney ended Sunday night after a “long and upsetting conversation” for both of them.

“At the moment it is obviously quite incompatible to continue the relationship,” he said. But “I’m going to be continuing to support her family because Jo is absolutely distraught by this.”

Watch below:

#BREAKING: UKIP leader @_HenryBolton tells GMB he split up with Jo Marney last night over racist messages she sent about Meghan Markle and black people. Watch the full interview: https://t.co/Ek7I7FkTCa @piersmorgan @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/WWmLHUjEni — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 15, 2018

On Sunday, Marney told The Daily Mail that she was sorry for the “reckless and unnecessary” comments, then added that her words had been ‘‘taken completely out of context.’’

Bolton said he only began a relationship with Marney in December and was unaware of the messages.

Marney’s membership in UKIP has also been suspended “pending an investigation,” said Bolton.

It’s “against the constitution of the party to be racist in any way,” Bolton told “Good Morning Britain.”

Bolton has been under pressure from members of his party to step down after news of the messages emerged. Critics said his love life had become a distraction and an embarrassment. Bolton said he hopes to remain as the head of his party.