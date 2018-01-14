*Jo Marney, a woman who is hooked up with far-right UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Henry Bolton has been suspended from the party after the offensive and racist text messages she wrote about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fiancee, were published by the Mail on Sunday.

So what did she write, you ask? Well, Marney listed the reasons she doesn’t like Markle, who’s an American actress:

– “She’s a ‘gender equality’ t***

– She is obsessed with race and her seen with [sic] taint our royal family.

– Just a dumb little commoner. Tiny brain,” she wrote, adding “She’s black.

– A dumb little ‘actress’ that no one has heard of.

– This is Britain, not Africa.”

OK, now that you know where Marney’s coming from, check out the FULL story …