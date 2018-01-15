

*According to UGospel.com, legendary gospel singer Edwin Hawkins, a 4x Grammy winner, has died. He was 74.

The report said Hawkins dies in his home in Pleasanton, CA surrounded by family. He had been fighting cancer and kidney failure

Hawkins of course found fame as the writer and singer of 70s mega crossover hit “Oh Happy Day” which changed gospel music forever.

Hawkins and The Edwin Hawkins Singers reached the top 10 on the pop charts with “Oh Happy Day,” a call and response hymn that began as a local favorite in the San Francisco Bay Area and became an international hit in 1969.

Gospel’s Fred Hammond just tweeted:

“My family @bebewinans just in formed me Of the passing of a true gospel music legend, and father of contemporary gospel music Edwin Hawkins.”

Developing …