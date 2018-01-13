*Wendy Williams is known for spilling the tea about your favorite celebrities but her own personal drama is back in the spotlight after a “secret” 2008 lawsuit against her has been uncovered.

RadarOnline reports the exclusive details and the outcome of the explosive suit against Wendy and her husband for sexual harassment.

According to the outlet, “Nicole Spence sued Inner City Broadcast Corporation, Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter on June 11, 2008 for “unlawful employment practices and discriminatory treatment, harassment and unlawful retaliation against Plaintiff.”

During Spence’s employment on the radio show “The Wendy Williams Experience” back in 2004, she claimed she was forced to work in a “hostile work environment” based on her gender. Her written and verbal complaints regarding the unlawful conduct caused the company and Williams to retaliate against her.

She was stripped of her material job duties and was “physically threatened” and “nearly attacked” by Williams. Wendy’s husband Hunter would scream obscenities at her and target other female employees by calling them “b***es.” She alleged that he openly called her a “b***h,” “f**king b***h,” “stupid b***h,” w***e,” “mother**ker” and “dumb a**.”

“He called Ms. Spence on her cell phone at all hours of the night and told her that he had been dreaming about sleeping with her,” the suit alleged. “Defendant Hunter also told Ms. Spence that she had a ‘big butt,’ was ‘going to be a hot b***h’ and that she needed ‘a real man.’ Defendant Hunter often asked her who she was ‘f**king.’”

When she continued to reject his advances, he reportedly told a male employee that she would not “f**k” him because “there must be something wrong with her p****y.”

Spence also alleged on one occasion that Hunter, “Openly physically abused Ms. Williams, pinning her against the wall with his hand around her neck, choking her while repeatedly pounding his fist into the wall directly behind her” because she had been smoking cigarettes. On another occasion, he punched Williams in the face and violently attacked her in a parking lot used by company employees.

“Defendant Hunter also physically threatened to commit violence against Ms. Spence in the office,” the report alleged. “Hunter charged at Ms. Spence while threatening to inflict physical harm on her, which caused Ms. Spence to further fear for her safety at the Company.”

She also claimed Hunter asked a male employee to “help him find someone to kill rival radio personality Tarsha Jones.” She alleged Williams asked the same individual to help her find someone to kill her husband.

A male employee also confided in Spence about having to have sex with Williams out of fear that he would lose his job if he refused to do so. The same employee said he was forced to listen to her masturbate over the phone at night.

Spence accused Williams of attempting to “blackball” her and destroy her reputation in the industry after she made complaints about the treatment.

In Williams and Hunter’s response to the complaint, they denied the allegations against them.

The case was dismissed with prejudice on October 22, 2008.

Meanwhile, as EUR previously reported, Hunter has allegedly been hiding a secret affair with massage therapist Sharina Hudson for years. Williams has denied the rumors.