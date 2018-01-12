*Atlanta, GA – Stars and excited fans descended upon the Woodruff Arts Center on Tuesday night for WEtv’s exclusive premiere screening of “Growing up Hip Hop ATL” – Season 2.

Cast members Bow Wow, Reginae Carter (daughter of Lil’ Wayne and Toya Wright), Zonnique Pullins (daughter of T.I. and Tiny), Shaniah Mauldin (daughter of Jermaine Dupri), Brandon Barnes (son of Debra Antney and brother of Waka Flocka) and Ayana Fite (daughter of DJ Hurricane) graced the red carpet, along with many other Hollywood notables including Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat and Datari Turner, creator of the show.

The screening was followed by a Q&A with the stars, moderated by Dish Nation’s Gary With Da Tea. The cast was tight-lipped, but shared brief insight on what could be expected this season.

For those unfamiliar with the reality show, the series follows the lives of a tight group of friends, many of whom are heirs to Hip Hop royalty, as they strive to carve their own lanes in the music and entertainment landscape.

Shad Moss, more affectionately known as “Bow Wow,” is the veteran of the group, preparing to release his final album in years before retiring from the rap game for good. The others are just getting started, as they brace themselves for the drama that inevitably awaits their quest for personal stardom.

“This season, you will see growth and change from the first season,” Bow Wow said. “I’m not going to give anything away, but you gotta watch the show and see how everything plays out.”

He did share what is on his plate, however.

“Expect a lot from me. Plays, music, movies, hosting, producing and just doing what I love,” he said.

Growing Up Hip Hop ATL’s will air every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on WEtv. The season premiere is set for Thursday, January 11 Check out the trailer for Season 2 below:

