Since its online launch in 1997, the EUR/Electronic Urban Report

(www.eurweb.com) has become the Internet’s foremost information source for

urban entertainment, sports, politics and opinion.

The site is the latest evolution in the media legacy of broadcaster Lee

Bailey, a former radio DJ whose career began in Sacramento, CA upon release

from the Air Force. It was in the ’70s that Bailey found major-market on-air

success on Washington DC and Los Angeles radio. In addition to spinning the

hits, Bailey had a penchant for sharing with his audience the latest news

he’d get from inside sources in the world of black music.

Indeed, it was Bailey’s own voracious interest in behind-the-scenes goings

on that inspired him to create and produce the trailblazing RadioScope, the

internationally syndicated infotainment program. In addition to giving

listeners the daily scoop on blacks in music, television and film, “The

Entertainment Magazine of the Air” broke some of the biggest stories in the

last four decades.

It was RadioScope that gave the public its first listen to Prince’s 1984

landmark “Purple Rain” soundtrack weeks before its release. It was Bailey,

entertainment writer Steven Ivory and RadioScope that had the inside track

on the legendary Michael Jackson’s storied career, getting direct quotes

from the future King of Pop when all other media outlets couldn’t break the

Jackson camp’s impenetrable wall of silence. Radioscope quickly became the

go-to source for other media reporting on black entertainment.

Today, the EUR/Electronic Urban Report continues Lee Bailey’s tradition of

breaking the real story. With an ever-growing readership that spans the

globe, the EUR (www.eurweb.com) is where audiences come to be informed and

entertained.

With the EUR you’ll get daily updates on all your favorite icons/celebrities

like: Jay-Z, Beyonce, 50 Cent, Diddy, Kanye, Janet, Michael, Prince, Snoop,

Denzel, Halle, Jamie, LeBron, Kobe, Shaq and many, many more.

Plus, with our on-going coverage of the White House, politics and

urban/black culture in general, you won’t miss out on news that important to

you.

*Corris Macon, Bakersfield CA:

“Dear EUR, let me first begin this letter by saying that this is the

best online magazine that I have read and believe me I have subscribed

and unsubscribed to quite a few!”

*Alan L. Glenn, San Francisco, CA:

“Dear EUR: I love your publication and read it each and every day.

I find it informative, thought provoking and it always keeps me attuned

to current events as they affect our community.”

*Bonnie Johnson, Washington, DC:

“I just want to say after reading about R.Kelly, Foxy Brown, JFK, Jr.,

Will Smith and many others I am impressed with this newsletter. I look

forward to receiving it everyday, for without you I would not know what

is happening via the computer world as opposed to the newspaper.

You are doing a great job of getting the news out to the readers whether

they like the subject or not. Sometimes you make your readers angry

and other times you make us laugh. Nevertheless, keep on keeping on!

I Love ya … ”

*L. Fitzgerald, Atlanta, GA:

“I know at least two well-known radio personalities in two different

cities that use the EUR news for their morning enterainment news!

EUR’s information is reliable, therefore, a lot of radio

personalities use it!”

*Micki Gamez, 104.3FM, Austin TX:

“You guys @ EUR make my job so much easier keepin

me up on The Latin culture & Black culture…Pop Culture… the

Entertainment scene, movies, important dates EVERYTHING!

I am a Latina workin’ in the broadcasting industry and its very

important that I relate to my audience and you all @ EUR help

me do that everyday! Thanks so much, Micki”

*Walter Petty, USS TRENTON:

“Thanks for all the information. I am forward deployed our great

U.S. Navy and receiving your infotainments really keep me up to par

on the turn of events that are happening back there in the states.

Please keep up the GOOD WORK!”

