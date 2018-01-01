A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.
EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE
If you’re walking down the right path and you’re willing to keep walking, eventually you’ll make progress. – Barack Obama
EUR BIRTHDAYS
Jan. 17: Actor James Earl Jones is 87. Singer William Hart of The Delfonics is 73. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 65. Singer Steve Earle is 63. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 61. Singer Shabba Ranks is 52. Singer Ray J is 37.
BLACK HISTORY
Jan. 17, 1978: NASA names Dr. Ronald McNair for a space mission.