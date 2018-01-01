A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

If you’re walking down the right path and you’re willing to keep walking, eventually you’ll make progress. – Barack Obama

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 17: Actor James Earl Jones is 87. Singer William Hart of The Delfonics is 73. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 65. Singer Steve Earle is 63. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 61. Singer Shabba Ranks is 52. Singer Ray J is 37.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 17, 1978: NASA names Dr. Ronald McNair for a space mission.