A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

If you’re walking down the right path and you’re willing to keep walking, eventually you’ll make progress. – Barack Obama

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Jan. 18: Actor Jesse L. Martin (TV’s “The Flash,” ‘’Law and Order”) is 49. Rapper DJ Quik is 48. Singer-actress Samantha Mumba is 35.

BLACK HISTORY

Jan. 18, 1966: Robert C. Weaver was sworn in as secretary of housing and urban development and became the first black cabinet member.