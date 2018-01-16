*“Creed 2” has found its bad guy.

German-Romanian boxer Florian Munteanu has been cast opposite Michael B. Jordan in MGM and Warner Bros.’ “Rocky” spinoff and sequel to the 2015 hit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Munteanu will play the son of Ivan Drago, the ruthless Soviet boxer from “Rocky IV,” which was made during the Cold War era of the 1980s. Dolph Lundgren starred as Drago in the 1985 film and will also return for “Creed 2.”

“Creed” stars Stallone and Tessa Thompson are also returning. In the original, Stallone stepped back into his role of Rocky Balboa, who mentors Adonis Johnson (Jordan), the son of his rival, Apollo Creed.

Steven Caple will direct the sequel, which is set to begin shooting in March in Philadelphia toward a Nov. 21 release date.