*Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is calling out the hypocrisy of so-called black activists and prominent media personalities who previously chastised him but are “honoring” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy this week.

Monday, January 15 — King’s birthday, the nation paid tribute to the civil rights activist and his fight for peace. As you know, Kaepernick was heavily berated by many for peacefully protesting racial and social injustice during the national anthem throughout the 2016 season. King also encouraged fighting for equal rights through nonviolent peaceful protests. Despite the similarities between the two men, many of the same critics who scolded Kaepernick paid tribute to King on Monday.

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren, who once referred to Kaepernick’s message as “mouth diarrhea,” praised King’s message of equality in a tweet.

“Today we honor a great man with a great message. #MLKDay,” Lahren wrote Monday, including a quote from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Michelle Obama and Daughter Malia Take Girls’ Trip to Miami (Pics)

Donald Trump referred to Kaepernick or anyone else who refused to stand during the national anthem, as a “son of a b——h” who needs to “get off the field,” but noted that Dr. King’s dream is “our dream.”

“Dr. King’s dream is our dream. It is the American Dream. It’s the promise stitched into the fabric of our Nation, etched into the hearts of our people, and written into the soul of humankind,” Trump said in his weekly address.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who threatened to cut players who refused to stand for the national anthem, tweeted, “Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay.”

Kaepernick clearly did not sleep on these hypocritical comments and decided to retweet notable figures in media and sports who shared his perspective.

“Me, watching people who criticized Colin Kaepernick for his nonviolent protest post MLK quotes today,” wrote ESPN’s Jemele Hill, who also posted an image of people looking perplexed.

“Crazy. The same people who lambasted @Kaepernick7 a traitor, agitator and disrespectful for his non-violent peaceful protest against injustice, are out here sharing Dr. King quotes. Mind blowing. #MLKDay,” wrote Francis Maxwell, a producer for The Young Turks network.

“Isn’t it interesting seeing all of the #nfl teams who didn’t hire @Kaepernick7 tweet quotes of Dr. Martin Luther King about nonviolent protest? #MLKDay,” nine-year NBA veteran and published author Ethan Thomas wrote.

Kaepernick posted an excerpt from King’s “Letter From a Birmingham Jail” in which he writes he has “been gravely disappointed with the white moderate” and cautions “shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will.”