*Sean “Diddy” Combs is spreading his Forbes-topping wealth to parts of the world in desperate need of assistance.

The Bad Boy mogul recently donated $200,000 to the Suubi “Hope” Health Care Center in Uganda, according to Rolling Stone. The money will reportedly go towards improving women’s maternity healthcare.

Watch below:

French Montana is said to have inspired Diddy’s involvement after launching the initiative with non-profit organizations, Mama Hope and Global Citizen following the filming of his “Unforgettable” music video.

“I’ve always said my purpose is to inspire and empower the next generation to become great leaders – and to honor their hustle along the way,” Diddy said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “In addition to passing the torch to French, I’m showing my support for the work he is doing in Uganda. Not only will Ciroc be donating $100,000 to support the organization Mama Hope, I am matching the donation so that our stories and successes can benefit as many people as possible.”

A collective $400,000 donated by Diddy, French Montana and The Weeknd will reportedly go toward maternity facilitates, including a prenatal care clinic, a birth house, ambulance and more.

“It’s important to give back and be an agent of change,” The Four co-host said in a post on Instagram on Jan. 16. “That’s a core part of being down with the BAD BOY FAMILY! Proud of you @frenchmontana and the year you’re having!!”