*Eddie Griffin is headed to Showtime next month with his own comedy special, “Undeniable.”

Celebrating his 30-year anniversary in comedy, the veteran comedian hits the stage at Boston’s Berklee Performing Arts Center to deliver his unique point of view on the state of the world, tackling politics, racism, relationships, religion and humanity as a whole.

Ultimately reflecting on his long-standing career, he also pays tribute to close friends and late comedians Charlie Murphy, Bernie Mac, Dick Gregory and Richard Pryor (among others) with flawless impersonations.

“Eddie Griffin: Undeniable” premieres on Showtime Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on-air, on demand and over the Internet.

Watch the trailer above.

Griffin started his career on stage as a dare when he was a teenager and has continued to build his fan base worldwide. The Kansas City native had been voted “Class Clown” three years in a row when his cousin dared him to get on stage at a local comedy club. He was given only a few minutes to impress the audience but ended up successfully performing off-the-cuff for 45 minutes and was hooked, purchasing a one-way ticket to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of becoming a stand-up comedian. Griffin’s career leaped from the stage to the screen with nearly 50 credits to his name, including starring roles in the feature film Undercover Brother, John Q (with Denzel Washington) and the upcoming feature, A Star is Born with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, as well as his own television series Malcolm & Eddie.