*A new trailer has dropped for Gabrielle Union’s thriller “Breaking In,” which centers on a mother who tries to break into a home with an unpenetrable security system where her children are being held hostage.

The story is based on a pitch from Jaime Primak Sullivan, who will serve as an executive producer on the film. Union teamed with Will Packer to produce.

Directed by James McTeigue, the film also stars Aijona Alexus, Billy Burke, Richard Cabral, and Seth Carr.

“Breaking In” debuts Mother’s Day. In the meantime, check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, one of Dwight Howard’s baby mamas has filed legal docs requesting full custody of their son.

Melissa Rios is asking a judge to award her full physical and legal custody of 4-year old David. According to the report, Rios claims the NBA star is too busy playing basketball so he only see’s his son 40 days a year. She claims he “travels extensively for business and has visited with David when it is convenient.”

She also says “David has resided with me exclusively since his birth and I have made all of the day to day decisions regarding his health and education and welfare.”

Sources close to the parents tell The Blast that Howard spends his entire offseason with David and is a “hands-on dad.”

Rios is asking the judge to order Howard to pay child support and if the judge agrees and awards her full custody, she wants Dwight to have visitation.

Meanwhile, Howard claims he already pays for the child’s school, purchased Rios a new SUV in 2017 and offered to put a Houston home in a trust for their child. Dwight also covers all necessary medical expenses., per The Blast.