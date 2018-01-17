*Leslie Odom, Jr., best known for his Tony Award-winning role in the Broadway smash “Hamilton,” will take his pipes to Minnesota next month to belt “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LII.

The performance will air live on NBC prior to kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4.

As previously announced by the NFL and NBC, Pink will sing the National Anthem and Justin Timberlake will handle the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.

The pregame and halftime shows are executive produced by Ricky Kirshner.

Odom was an original cast member of the award-winning musical created by Lin Manuel-Miranda and was named Best Actor in a Musical at the 2016 Tony Awards.

As a principal singer on the cast recording of “Hamilton,” he also pocketed a Grammy.