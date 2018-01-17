*Body cam footage of Hannibal Buress’ December 2017 arrest has surfaced online and it shows the comedian cracking jokes, insulting officers and interacting with fans passing on the street.

“Hey, what’s up?! It’s me, Hannibal Buress. This cop is stupid as f—k. Hey, put this camera on,” Buress says in the footage. “Hey, what’s up, YouTube?”

When an officer attempts to cuff Buress, he repeatedly asks what his charges are. The officer responds numerous times with, “You’ll find out.”

Buress tells passers-by, “Hey, what’s happening? I’m under arrest right now for calling him a bitch-ass n—a.” He also demands to be read his Miranda rights.

The comedian attempted to turn the situation into a YouTube-worthy moment by encouraging pedestrians to film the incident and stay close by (in case the officer initiated full-on attack mode on him).

The officer eventually informs him that he’s being detained for trespassing and disorderly intoxication, to which Buress replies, “You know y’all goofy as f—k, right?”

He adds, “I’m chillin’, he’s just salty that I roasted his ass.”

As noted by Page Six, after being ordered repeatedly to get into the police car — and refusing — eventually Buress gets in the back seat, yelling, “You look stupid right now!” He can then be heard laughing and crying out, “Yo, y’all funny as f—k.”

In a video captured by one of the pedestrians, officers can be heard accusing Buress of trespassing, but refuse to say where he was trespassing.

He was eventually booked into Miami-Dade County jail and posted bail of $500 shortly before 6 a.m. Buress was charged not with trespassing, but with disorderly intoxication, the Miami Herald reported.