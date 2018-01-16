*On Tuesday, January 16, “The Real“ celebrated its win at the 49th NAACP Image Awards! The hosts recount the excitement of hosting the non-televised ceremony and the thrill of winning their very first award! They also chat about last night’s live telecast and co-host Loni Love shares her moment on the red carpet with superstar Halle Berry.

Later, the ladies discuss what would happen if their mom didn’t like a guy they were dating and if they would ever use a legal app before engaging in a sexual relationship.

And actor Angela Robinson visits to talk about season five of OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots.

Loni: We’re waiting on Tam, they said, “Oh well Tam’s coming,” so we went back on the red carpet…

Jeannie Mai: Yup.

Adrienne Houghton: Yes.

Loni: Well before – all of a sudden – it started, this commotion!

Jeannie: Getting crazy!

Loni: And everything just shut down!

Jeannie: Yes.

Loni: And so I looked at one of the ladies on the carpet and I said, “What happened?” “Halle Berry is coming. We shut it down.”

Adrienne: Ohhhhh!!!!

Jeannie: Ok, you guys, no, but she came! And it was one of those moments when you’re surrounded by celebrities and you’re supposed to act real cool, like you’re on the red carpet…

Adrienne: Jeannie asked permission.

Jeannie: I go, yo, real talk – that is Halle Berry coming.

Loni: This is while Halle is taking her picture.

Jeannie: Yes –

Loni: While Halle’s taking her picture, this one comes to me –

Jeannie: She’s coming!

Loni: – And says, “We gotta get a selfie.”

Jeannie: I’m gonna do it! So I charge up the phone – that’s a tip you guys – when you’re going to ask someone important or a celebrity, whatever, for a picture, get your phone ready. So I get the phone ready, and then I go “Yo, we’re gonna do this selfie.” So Adrienne’s like, “Yo, don’t get in her way, Jeannie, don’t…” because sometimes like –

Loni: And I’m like –

Adrienne: Because Jeannie asked me, she said, “Listen, will you be embarrassed if I ask for the selfie?” I said, “Yeah, but if she says yes, I’ll get in.”

[The Real audience laughs]

Loni: I said, cause I said, no, we’re getting that selfie!

Adrienne: If it works, I’m in! I’ll be like [poses].

Jeannie: So her publicist leads her a certain way. So she could have gone one way. So immediately, I took the girls and I just started scooting and we created “The Real Barricade.”

[The Real audience laughs]

[Jeannie, Loni and Adrienne get closer to each other to demonstrate]

Jeannie: So what happens –

Loni: We was like this –

Adrienne: Slowly, slowly, slowly –

Jeannie: So she had to come…

Loni: We was like this, we was like this…then I said, “Halle, we’re from The Real! Will you take a selfie with us?!” And she said, “Yeah!”

Adrienne: And we got it! We have it!

[Selfie with Halle Berry is shown on the screen]

[The Real audience applauds]

Adrienne: We took a selfie with her –

Jeannie: And what did she say, Adrienne?

Adrienne: She goes, “Oh my gosh, I love you guys – I love you girls! I love you ladies!”

Tamera Mowry-Housley: So come on the show!

Adrienne: I know!

Loni: No, no –

Tamera: But her body, y’all…

Loni: Her body.

Adrienne: Did you see her body?

Jeannie: Oh yeah.

Tamera: Oh my god.

Loni: And I had my Mariah – like you had your Mariah moment?

Tamera: Yes.

Loni: That was my Mariah moment.

Jeannie: Awwww!

Loni: Because she was leaving, and she turned back around and she said, “Loni.” She said, “I love you and I love -” and I was like, and I kept it together. I kept it together.

Adrienne: Yes, she did.

[The Real audience applauds]

Loni: But when she turned around? I lost it! (pretend sobbing) Oh my God!

