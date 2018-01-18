

This past Tuesday (01-16-18), Beat Box LA – located in Culver City, California – was the hot spot for professional and aspiring dancers wanting to step up their fitness routine.

A Zumba class was being held in the dance studio until multi platinum artist/dancer Jason Derulo turned up the fitness session.

Derula has joined forces with Zumba Brand for a unique partnership in support of Derulo’s latest single, “Tip Toe” feat. French Montana.

The partnership is set to inspire 15 million Happy Zumba fans spanning 186 countries and 200,000 locations.

ALSO RECOMMENDED: UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA EXPELS RACIST STUDENT AFTER HER ‘N-WORD’ VIDEO RANT GOES VIRAL [WATCH]

Derulo is traveling to Zumba classes everywhere to teach the choreographed dance moves of “Tip Toe.” The Beat Box LA dance studio was filled up with 60+ dancers shaking and sweating all while dancing with the chart topping performer.

This new campaign Derulo is on is the perfect way to mash up fitness and dancing all in one. Be on the lookout for Jason Derulo coming to a Zumba class near you!

Check out more pics below.









