*Singer-songwriter John Fogerty isn’t happy with the use of his song “Proud Mary” as the title of Taraji P. Henson’s new movie, saying its premise about a hit woman goes against the nature of the song.

Fogerty posted a message online Thursday affirming the obvious – that the film has nothing to do with him or his song – and that it irks him when people seek to capitalize on the popularity of his music.

Although Fogerty does not own the rights to the song anymore, he’s pissed that no one bothered to ask him about using the tune or what his lyrics mean. He says the song is about “leaving painful, stressful things behind for a more tranquil and meaningful life.”

Henson’s character, by the way, similarly undergoes a change of heart about her chosen occupation.

Screen Gems responded to Fogerty:

“We would love Mr. Fogerty to come see the film. He would see that his complaint that the film has nothing to do with the song’s message as ‘a metaphor about leaving painful, stressful things behind for a more tranquil and meaningful life’ is inaccurate. That is precisely what our Mary is looking to do, and [‘Proud Mary’ star] Taraji [P. Henson] nails it perfectly.”

A rep for Screen Gems also told ABC News that the film company worked closely with the music publisher of “Proud Mary” and had fully cleared the rights to use the song, as well as its title and lyrics, in the movie and its marketing.

Read Fogerty’s full message below:

Statement from John Fogerty on the movie “Proud Mary” pic.twitter.com/6bnwkoQtZY — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) January 11, 2018

Recorded first in 1968 by Fogerty’s band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Proud Mary” was covered twice in 1969 (by Solomon Burke as well as the Checkmates Ltd.) and perhaps most famously in 1970 by Ike and Tina Turner.