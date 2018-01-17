*Justin Timberlake sat down with Zane Lowe at the Beats One studio to talk about his upcoming album “Man of the Woods” and return to the Super Bowl stage this year.

He’s set to hit the stage at this year’s Big Game nearly 14 years after the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show with Janet Jackson.

Justin has been quiet about the aftermath surrounding #nipplegate, but he claims there’s nothing but love between him and Jackson now, as they were able to resolve the situation in private following the controversy.

ZANE: And you and Janet took some time to do that after the fact and kind of resolve the situation and were able to make peace of the whole thing.

JUSTIN: Absolutely.

ZANE: Yeah

JUSTIN: And I don’t know that a lot of people know that. I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.

Timberlake now thinks of it as a teachable moment. “I had my wires crossed and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go like, ‘OK, well, you know, you can’t change what’s happened, but you can move forward and learn from it.’”

The singer insists that he won’t be serving up a risqué repeat at this year’s halftime show. “It’s just one of those things where you go like, yeah, what do you want me to say? We’re not going to do that again.”

JT also addresses why he’s just now working with Pharrell Williams again on his latest album after last teaming up with him on his 2002 debut, “Justified.”

The full interview airs Thursday at 10 a.m. PT on Beats 1. Check out the preview below: