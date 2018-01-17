*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been offered multi-million dollar deals to provide the first photos of their new baby born Monday via surrogate, and they have turned down all of them according to TMZ.

Sources tell the outlet that various websites and magazines began pitching photo deals to the couple months ago. All of the offers over a million dollars and several outlets offered between $2 and $5 million.

The offers were immediately rejected, according to TMZ:

We’re told Kim and Kanye would never consider taking money for the first photos of the baby … doing so would violate their morals.

But there’s more … Kim and Kanye place the security and safety of their family above all else. They realize the media will eventually get pictures of the baby but they want to do it on their own timetable … when they’re comfortable the safety of the baby is secured.

The couple’s third child and second daughter was born Monday, Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

Kim took to her website Tuesday with the good news.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian West wrote in a post titled “She’s Here!”

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

The new addition makes five at the West household; she joins big brother Saint, 2, and big sister North, 4½.

“North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister,” added Kim.