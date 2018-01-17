*Of course Lifetime has jumped on the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The cable network revealed over the weekend that it is in production on “Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story,” to be executive produced by Meredith Finn and Michele Weiss (Lifetime’s “Flowers in the Attic” and “Petals on the Wind”) and directed by Menhaj Huda (“The Royals,” “Coronation Street”), according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lifetime has yet to cast either of the royal couple.

Via Lifetime:

“Harry & Meghan chronicles the courtship and love story between a beloved prince and his new fiancée. The film will examine the history of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps, and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.”

A premiere date has not yet been determined.