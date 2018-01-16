*Be careful what you ask for. Or even better, be careful what you go for. Remember what mama said? “There’s a fool born every minute.” She also warned us: Don’t you be the one.

If someone says here’s a cheaper way to get something that may generally cost much more, well, you’ve got to wonder about the shortcut that’s being taken.

Case in point, this English chap named Ben Watson decided he wanted the “Perfect Smile” that was being advertised by an online company. The retailer, Wish.com, advertised that for $60, he could have just that.

Watson had, after all, been photographed by friends when they all went out recently, and didn’t like how he looked after admittedly being a regular consumer of coffee and Red Bull.

“I went on a night out with my friends and they took a photo of me, with the flash on. When the flash hit my teeth, they were yellower than the sun,” Watson told InsideEdition.com. I thought, ‘I am going to have to invest, rather buy some teeth, buy some teeth whitening or look at a cheaper way to correct them.”

Rule: Emotional shopping is dangerous!

But dude wanted pretty teeth, so he went online.

Hahahahaha! Oh sorry. Article (with picture) continues at EURThisNthat.