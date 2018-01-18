*The humiliating moment a Nigerian woman’s marriage proposal was rejected by her boyfriend in the middle of a busy shopping center was captured on video and posted to social media.

The footage shows the brave woman getting down on one knee and many shoppers even stop to watch the scene unfold. At first, it’s unclear who she is proposing to and that’s because her man is standing away from her, as if he’s trying to ignore the situation.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Tyler Perry Studios President Ozzie Areu Leaves to Form New Studio With Brother

But the hopeful woman appears not to give up on wanting her boyfriend’s hand in marriage. He appears as if he’s asking her to stop and he eventually walks over to her and urges her to stand up before wrapping his arms around her. He also appears to whisper something in her ear before taking the jewelry box she’s holding and walking off, per The Mirror.

The camera then shows the heartbroken woman looking confused as her friend comes over to comfort her. The rejected woman then runs away crying with her man nowhere to be seen.

Facebook user, Christy Glo, claimed she was a friend of the woman in the video. She told Information Nigeria that the man had whispered, “I am already married” in the woman’s ear.

Damn…SMH.

According to the Twitter sleuths, here’s the man that rejected the woman’s proposal at the mall.

The video also sparked a debate on the social media site over who should propose.

Angel Kelechi wrote: “No matter what the society has turned to i still insist this is a man’s job. Leave it for them”.

Precious Chukwudi added: “This should serve as lesson to girls… U think cos we are in 21st century u can now become a man and do his job babe ur job is to work urself, build and empower yourself… Make urself a meaningful woman…”

And Chydo Lawrence said: “Babe I love your courage but in as much as we’re in a more civilized society, please it’s a guy’s job to propose to a lady!”

Watch: