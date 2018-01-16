*Mary J. Blige and Daniel Kaluuya, will be presenters at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, on Sunday, January 21st, live on TNT and TBS.

Both have been nominated for SAG Awards in the category Outstanding Performance by a Castin a Motion Picture and will be introducing a clip from the relevant film. “At its best, the cast of a film shapes the story into a believable world that reflects the reality of every character’s life,” executive producer Kathy Connell said. “This award recognizes those cast performances that embody why acting is a collaborative art.”

From Netflix‘s “Mudbound,” Mary J. Blige is a first-time presenter and nominee at this year’s SAG Awards. Her portrayal of Florence Jackson in the period drama received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by Female Actor in a Supporting Role in addition to as a cast member.

From Universal Pictures “Get Out,” Daniel Kaluuya is also a first-time presenter and nominee this year. In addition to his Cast nomination, he is nominated for his Leading Role in “Get Out.”

One of the awards season’s premier events, the Screen Actors Guild Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion pictures and television performances from the previous calendar year. Of the top industry honors presented to actors, only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers’ peers in SAG-AFTRA, which this year number 121,544. The SAG Awards was the first televised awards show to acknowledge the work of union members and the first to present awards to motion picture casts and television ensembles.

Hosted by Kristen Bell, the SAG Awards will simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. TBS and TNT subscribers can also watch live through the networks’ websites and mobile apps.

For more information about the SAG Awards visit sagawards.org/about.