*There has been a Michelle and Malia Obama sighting in Miami.

Paps caught the former first lady and her eldest daughter spending some mother-daughter time on the beach.

Mom, 53, wore a white bikini paired with matching white denim shorts and a loose shirt, all accented with a bandana around her hair and black shades.

Malia sported a cropped Out from Under hoodie over a black bikini, and could be seen clutching her phone and a book as they returned to their Four Season’s beach hotel. Former POTUS Barack Obama and the couple’s youngest daughter Sasha, 13, were nowhere to be found.

Obama’s former senior adviser Valerie Jarrett and several Secret Service agents were also spotted on the trip, according to Page Six.

Spies for the column also saw the group having dinner at swanky steakhouse Prime 112 with Tracy Mourning in a private dining room.

View pics from the vacay in the video above.