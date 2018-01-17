*Don’t do it! Don’t hold in a sneeze. Let it do what it do. That’s the bottom line advice from the medical community.

That’s because in a study from BMJ with the cartoonish title, “Snap, crackle and pop,” authors described the adventures of one man who held back a sneeze and ended up hospitalized for seven days for doing the wrong thing.

The man tried to stop a forceful sneeze by pinching his nose and closing his mouth. For his effort, he ended up with a “popping” sensation in his neck, pain, and swelling. By the time he sought medical treatment, he was having a hard time swallowing and speaking.

Here’s the rest of the story …