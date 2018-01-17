*Don’t do it! Don’t hold in a sneeze. Let it do what it do. That’s the bottom line advice from the medical community.
That’s because in a study from BMJ with the cartoonish title, “Snap, crackle and pop,” authors described the adventures of one man who held back a sneeze and ended up hospitalized for seven days for doing the wrong thing.
The man tried to stop a forceful sneeze by pinching his nose and closing his mouth. For his effort, he ended up with a “popping” sensation in his neck, pain, and swelling. By the time he sought medical treatment, he was having a hard time swallowing and speaking.
Here’s the rest of the story …
A British man blew a small hole in his neck after holding in a sneeze. Doctors warn people not to hold sneezes in, as it can have potentially devastating consequences. Lateral soft tissue neck radiograph showing streaks of air in the retropharyngeal region (black arrow) and extensive surgical emphysema in the neck anterior to the trachea (white arrow).