*We’ve got deets on Gabby Union‘s spin-off off from the “Bad Boys” movie Franchise that’s coming to NBC.

Cardi B’s fiancé and Migo rapper, Offset, is apologizing for the homophobic words he spit on a feature.

He rapped: “I cannot vibe with queers.”

I swear Offset murders every feature that he is on

After getting called out, he issued apologies via Instagram stories that have since been deleted.

He wants you to know that he didn’t mean “queer” as in homosexual …



A post shared by Elliott Wilson (@elliottwilson) on Jan 18, 2018 at 4:27am PST

In other news, Gabrielle Union’s “Bad Boys” project has been ordered to pilot at NBC (a spin-off of the “Bad Boys” movie franchise). In the series, Union will revive her Syd Burnett from “Bad Boys 2.”

The premise is that she has left the DEA and now has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. In addition to starring in the series, Union will also executive produce. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Bad Boys” films, will executive produce along with Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone, Doug Belgrad. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce.

If you’re wondering about her BET series “Being Mary Jane,” it’s over and out. However, the network has ordered a two-hour movie, which will serve as a series finale that will air later this year.