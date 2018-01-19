*Rapper Kodak Black has gotten the attention of the Florida legal system and that ain’t good … for him. We have details.

But first …

News Flash! OJ Simpson says eff Florida! I’m stayin’ in Vegas!!

Yep, its Viva Las Vegas for The Juice. Following his release from prison, he had planned to move back to Florida, but he’s developed a thing for Sin City. And let’s not forget he can play golf year-round, especially this time of the year.

The point is, he can do that in Vegas just like he could in Florida. Plus, there’s the little inconvenient fact that Florida was not too thrilled about having to take him back.

“Mr. Simpson has no immediate plans to return to Florida,” Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne told the AP.

“He’s very much enjoying his time here in Vegas. It’s January, he gets to play golf every day.”

Simpson had told state parole officials he planned to move to Florida after serving his time for armed robbery in Nevada …

“But it’s a different ballgame now. He gets treated like a star in Vegas, not a murderer,” reports TMZ.

Well damn, speaking of Florida, Kodak Black has been arrested in the Sunshine state on a host of charges.

They include: grand theft of firearm, possession of marijuana and neglecting a child.

Details of the arrest are currently unclear, but the rapper was hit with 7 charges in total.

-Grand theft of firearm.

-2 charges of possession of weapon or ammo by a felon.

-Possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

-Neglect child without great bodily harm.

-2 probation violation charges.

Here’s what else TMZ is reporting:

Kodak has had numerous run-ins with the cops over the years … he was released from jail back in June after serving 97 days of a 364 day sentence. Black’s early release stemmed from the completion of a voluntary life skills course behind bars.

Kodak’s in the middle of serving a one year house arrest sentence where he needed permission from his probation officer and the court before traveling anywhere. If the new charges stick, it appears he will be serving some serious time.

And to top it off, Kodak Black was also indicted on sexual conduct charges in October … that case is ongoing.