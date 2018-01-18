*On Thursday, January 18, the hosts of “The Real“ talked about why women are so quick to criticize other women. And co-host Loni Love shares why she also wants women to stop judging each other.

Plus, the ladies provide tips on how to better manage your time if you’re constantly running late.

Later, the hosts chat about their senior moments and Tamera reveals why she needs to apologize to Jennifer Lewis.

Loni Wants Women To Stop Judging Women

Why Tamera Needs to Apologize to Jennifer Lewis



Loni Love: If we keep judging each other like this, what is it that’s making us go, well you know you don’t deserve to be. And I’m not crying for myself, I’m crying for one of my friends who was on the red carpet.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Aww. I’m Sorry.

[Loni begins to cry]

Loni: … And she didn’t have a lot of money.

Tamera: Yeah.

Loni: And she did her best. And they talked about her.

Tamera: Yeah.

Loni: And, you know. It’s just… And I was just thinking about this and then I started thinking about when we did this subject is that, we as women, are we doing this to ourselves? Because we put ourselves in these judgmental roles.

Tamera: Yep.

Loni: Where men don’t put themselves in judgmental roles like this. I mean a man could come on… in some jeans and everything and they’re like, “Oh he looks great.”

Tamera: Yes.

Jeannie Mai: Yeah.

Loni: But I mean, we’ve been building each other up. And I’m just, and the red carpet is just one example, but maybe even on this show.

Tamera: Yes.

Loni: If I was to take off my wig, you guys would laugh at me. Okay?

Adrienne Houghton: That’s true.

Loni: Because it wouldn’t deem as beautiful.

Jeannie: Yep.

Loni: And maybe we need to readjust… and readjust how we think about each other and how we judge each other.

Jeannie: Yes. Yes.

[The Real audience applauds]

Loni: And that’s what kind of gets me.

Tamera: And I understand that Loni, but it…it has to start, it has to start with ourselves.

Jeannie: Yes.

Tamera: If we start loving ourselves… ourselves as we are, maybe we’ll start loving others as they are.

Jeannie: Yes.

Adrienne: Yes.

Tamera: You know what I mean?

Loni: That’s right.

