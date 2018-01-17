+ Caleb McLaughlin ('Stranger Things') is NOT Driving without a license!

*Today, Wednesday, January 17, on “The Real,” co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley gives the scoop on the “Sister, Sister” reunion rumors!

The hosts reveal their ideas for baby names for Kim and Kanye’s new daughter, and share the funniest piece of pop culture banned from their childhood homes.

RELATED NEWS: ‘THE REAL’: HOW THE #TIMESUP MOVEMENT IS CHANGING THE WORLD FOR TAMERA’S DAUGHTER

Later, actor Caleb McLaughlin visits to talk about Season 2 of “Stranger Things,” and reveals his intention to get his driver’s license – eventually (although he has been practicing)!

Tamera’s Scoop on The “Sister, Sister” Reunion Rumors!



Caleb McLaughlin Is NOT Driving Without a License!

Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin Is NOT Driving Without a License!

Adrienne Houghton: Do you have a drivers license yet? Because I’m only like, just a little bit older than you, and I don’t have mine yet, but you’re sixteen years old, so I figured I would ask you if you’re driving.

Caleb McLaughlin: I’m driving, but illegally.

[The Real audience gasps]

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Oh! Don’t!

Loni Love: No, we ain’t gonna say that, we ain’t gonna say that!

Tamera: No, no!

Caleb: No! No like – I’m not saying on the highway, guys. Come on.

Tamera: Oh oh.

Caleb: In the driveway.

Tamera: In the driveway. Ok.

Caleb: Yeah.

Jeannie Mai: Got you.

Loni: That’s not illegal. You’re learning how to drive.

Caleb: Yeah, I’m learning… yeah.

Loni: Ok.

Caleb: Look at your face! “Ohh!”

Loni: We like, “Oooh!”

Caleb: No – cops, don’t worry about it! I’m good! I’m not driving illegally!

Jeannie: Yeah.

Tamera: He’s learning how to park in the driveway!

Adrienne: Are you going to get your permit?

Caleb: Yeah, I’m trying to, it’s just that like, I’m like, trying, I’m contemplating, like, should I do it now, I don’t know…

Tamera: Yeah, cause you’re just so busy.

Caleb: I’m nervous – yeah! That’s – yeah.

Loni: And you’re driving with someone in the car.

Caleb: Yeah!

Tamera: Yes!

Caleb: My dad! Of course!

Loni: Ok!

Caleb: I’m not like, with my friends, we’re just going… joyriding.

Loni: Yeah.

Jeannie: You’re not popping wheelies, donuts or anything…

Loni: We got you.

Adrienne: You’re not doing stuff with your friends, I feel you.

Caleb: I’m not that crazy.

Loni: Ok, good.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo credit: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

Led by bold, diverse and outspoken Emmy® nominated hosts, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley all frankly say what women are actually thinking. THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour NAACP Image Award winning and Emmy nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET Her. The hosts’ unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and shot in Los Angeles, California.