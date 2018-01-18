

*If you’re a fan of the “Grown-ish,” the spin-off of ‘black-ish,” we’ve got some seriously good news for you.

But first …

Oh Lord, Orlando Brown‘s been busted … again. It happened Thursday morning as the result of an altercation with his girlfriend and her mother.

The former “That’s So Raven” star found himself in handcuffs after cops were dispatched to his apartment in Barstow where police say he, his girlfriend and her mother got into a heated shouting match.

The authorities say they checked to see if either arrestee had any outstanding warrants and guess what? Both Brown and his girlfriend’s mother were in the system. Oops.

The actor-nobody-will-ever-hire-again’s arrest (according to TMZ) stemmed from when he allegedly bopped his girlie in a police parking lot last year in Torrance. However, it’s unclear if it’s the same girlfriend he was arguing with on Thursday.

In total, Brown was busted for: battery against a spouse, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Oh yeah, interesting mugshot, Mr. Brown. We’ll leave it at that.

In other news, after only 4 episodes in, Freeform has decided to renew “Grown-ish” for a second season.

It should come as no surprise that Freeform renewed “Grown-ish” because it’s been a ratings and critical success for network. When it debuted on January 3, it was Freeform’s highest-rated comedy debut in nearly six years and the network’s best series start overall since “Shadowhunters” two years ago. The renewal was announced during the “Grown-ish” panel at Thursday’s (01-18-18) inaugural “Freeform Summit,” reports Deadline.

Starring Yara Shahidi from ABC’s “Black-ish,” the half-hour college-set comedy tackles current social issues and complexities facing both students and administrators.

It follows Zoey (Shahidi), a popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old, as she heads into her freshman year of college at Cal U.

For MORE on “Grown-ish,” click here to got to Freeform.