*We’ve got some congrats for Kim K and Kanye. We’ll tell you all about their newest family addition shortly.

But first …

it’s hot in here! That’s pretty much the sentiment of the parents of the little boy at the center of the H&M race dust up. They’ve had to move out of their home because of the global backlash triggered by the campaign.

Terry Mango, of Stockholm, Sweden, and her partner Frank Odhiambo have spoken about the outrage that greeted an image of their five-year-old son Liam wearing a jumper emblazoned with the phrase “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

Appearing on ITV’s “This Morning” on Monday, Mango – who initially raised eyebrows when she said critics should “get over it” – and Odhiambo said they have an “obligation to protect” their children.

“The most unfortunate thing is that my son is very young and there’s a lot that’s going to come with this and that really shakes me a little bit,” Frank said on the show, before adding that Liam is unaware of the controversy around the picture.

Watch:

The parents are asking for privacy and say they haven’t had a “normal family life” since the story came to light. Frank Odhiambo:

“As much as people have gotten involved in this for me, it’s very important to understand that me and Terry, we have a son, we have other children in the home that we are raising and we have an obligation to protect our children”

He added:

“To me if we had a way to take this off I would take it off today. The most unfortunate thing is that my son is very young and there’s a lot that’s going to come with this and that really shakes me a little bit.”

Terry said that Liam believes the interest has been generated by his modelling skills, rather than any controversy around the picture itself.

“He’s seen the pictures and he’s seen pictures online. He believes people love him for his modelling job and that he’s cool and confident in his job.”

In other news, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have ANOTHER family addition. Kim’s surrogate gave birth on Monday to a healthy girl weighing 7lbs 6oz.

If you’re wondering why a surrogate this time, that’s because Kim has placenta accrea, which is a life-threatening condition that created serious complications during the birth of her second child, Saint.

According to TMZ, the surrogate lives in the San Diego area. However, it’s unclear if she gave birth there or at Cedars-Sinai in LAQ where the Kim and Kanye’s other two children were born.

We can only assume the proud parents will announce the newborn’s name shortly. In the meantime, congratulations!