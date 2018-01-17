*It takes a village and Pasadena Playhouse — the official State of California Theatre — has stepped up to announce a new free ticket initiative called [email protected] The initiative will give access to thousands of area students, nonprofit organizations and social support entities to enjoy live theatrical performances at the Playhouse. The initiative, sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank, will invite those who may never have the opportunity to experience the transformative nature of theatre, to attend.

These groups will be offered the Playhouse’s season programming, which they will attend on general performance dates.

Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman said, “Our mission at the Playhouse is to use theater to enrich the lives of our community yet many among us, including students, are often priced out of this experience. [email protected] increases access to professional theater for all audiences by providing thousands of free tickets to those who might otherwise not be able to attend.”

Learn more about [email protected] and how you can become a partner, at EURThisNthat.