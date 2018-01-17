*The conservative founders of New California launched a campaign this week to create a 51st state by separating rural areas in California from coastal cities and Sacramento.

On Monday, the political group gathered in a government building outside Sacramento for a reading of their own Declaration of Independence from California. Supporters believe the state has become “ungovernable.”

“Well, it’s been ungovernable for a long time. High taxes, education, you name it, and we’re rated around 48th or 50th from a business climate and standpoint in California,” said founder Robert Paul Preston.

New California would take over most of the state — including many rural counties — leaving the urban coastal counties to the current state of California, per cbs.com.

“There’s something wrong when you have a rural county such as this one, and you go down to Orange County which is mostly urban, and it has the same set of problems, and it happens because of how the state is being governed and taxed,” Preston said.

“The current state of California has become governed by a tyranny,” the group declared in a document published online.

Per its Declaration of Independence, the #NewCaliforniamovement calls for “a free and Independent State” with “full power to establish and maintain law and order, to promote general prosperity.”

The split would look something like this, per the group:

“After years of over taxation, regulation, and mono-party politics the State of California and many of its 58 Counties have become ungovernable,” the group said in a statement, citing a “decline in essential basic services” including education, law enforcement, infrastructure and healthcare.

The aspiring 51st state would contain roughly 15 million people. According to the group’s website, the existing California would surrender between 25 and 27 seats in the US House of Representatives to New California, based on 2016 population estimates. This would result in a blue California and a red California, Yahoo reports.

But a split between California and New California is highly unlikely.

As noted by USA Today, “a California venture capitalist named Tim Draper sought in 2014 to split the Golden State into six parts, including the “State of Silicon Valley.” It failed to make the ballot.”

But Preston told CBS Sacramento that the group has representatives from counties across the state, and it plans to organize over the next 10 to 18 months. Then it will engage the state legislature.

“We have to demonstrate that we can govern ourselves before we are allowed to govern,” he said.