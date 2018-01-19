*It’s a rare instance in which the stars align to place the challenges of the inner city experience on course with the path of success.

A variety of statistics show that a high percentage of youth from low-income households remain in the same mindset and, consequently, the same environment by the time they reach adulthood and throughout their lives.

But, conversely, a small percentage defies the odds by recognizing the recurring pattern and seeks out the opportunities to escape the cycle.

An even smaller percentage seek to manipulate the stars, shift the paradigm by creating their own opportunities, forge new passage ways and, consequently, light a path for others to make a path for themselves.

Doctor Bob Lee exemplifies the latter of these categories. A man who brings back the fruits of his success to the youth and disenfranchised of communities in need.

His posture of humbleness and quiet attentiveness precedes the underlying wealth of knowledge, creativity and experience just below the surface waiting to spring forth.

His impressive profile reads like that of an elder statesman who has reached the proverbial mountaintop. The rise above the pitfalls faced by an inner city youth from an overcrowded, low-income household was all too common for the times. The struggle was not devoid of its share of bumps and bruises, encounters with law enforcement, drug-filled atmospheres and serious bodily injuries. But through it all, a small blessing of a childhood deal with an older sister would put the wheels of progress in motion. The good Doctor tells a story of how his sister shrewdly offered him a job opportunity, which in reality was a well-devised plan to keep young Bob occupied, useful and monitored as she and her friends entertained themselves. Resolve came in a way that her young brother would become a ‘junior partner’ commissioned to be the disc jockey at neighborhood parties. The music was managed through a simple system. The 45s had color coded spindle adapters to identify the fast from the slow songs. When the color Red or Yellow was called out, he knew when the crowd wanted to hear a fast or slow song. Bob viewed himself as the most important person in the room. The plan worked well for all and the seeds of a career had been planted.

Then there’s the story of how he acquired the title “Doctor”, at such a young age. Bob had accompanied his father to the doctor’s office one day and was fascinated by the doctors white coat hanging on the door and microscope on the desk. Again, doing what young boys do, Bob donned the oversized coat and peered through the lens of the microscope to see the unexpected-microorganisms that actually had names and purposes in life. He was hooked to the extent that the encounter carried over to his curiosity about how life works. His knack for precision became a part of his personality. Ergo, his friends dubbed him as the “Doctor.”

The “Doctor” as a young man was no stranger to sports. He played football, baseball and basketball, but it was amateur boxing that showed him the importance of preparedness. Survival in the ‘hood required the ability to talk the talk and walk the walk. At both, Bob was able to hold his own. But he quickly learned that resting on ones laurels is no substitute of preparation for a task. A bout with a formidable opponent tested the limits of his ability when he failed to properly get in shape. He paid for it dearly, but then came to know the value of being prepared when you walk in the door.

Music played an important role in the development of adolescents from the Queensbridge area of New York City in the early 1970’s, and Bob Lee was no exception. He found that his creative mind was well received by his peers when he manned the turntables as a DJ for house parties, festivals, schools, and charity work at hospitals under the mentorship of a neighborhood icon he looked up to: Mr. Hank Carter. It was through this friendship and the linking of the two unlikely entities, music and community service, it all began to make sense to him. Both were satisfying and important parts of his life and would launch a journey that would benefit others as well as himself.

Bob Lee went on to pursue his B.A. and M.A. degrees in Communications from New York Institute of Technology while disc jockeying for WTNY-88.7 radio. His popularity began to flourish on a grander scale as he reached a wider more diverse listening audience. By 1980 the momentum of his career was beginning to escalate. He was accepted as an intern at N.Y.’s hottest R&B radio station, WBLS, under legendary host Hal Jackson, on the time honored “Sunday Classics” broadcast. By 1986, he became a staple on the evening addition of the “Quiet Storm” with the smooth baritone voicings of Vaughn Harper. Not long after, he became an integral part of the highly popular “Morning Show” with Ken Webb in which he developed the “On Time” program spotlighting positive outlooks at community schools and healthy food programs. All these shows became models for urban listening programs in cities across the nation.

In the years to follow Doctor Bob Lee’s career continued to skyrocket. The doors began to open to his own creative juices.

He hosts The Bob Lee Show, a music-intensive radio series. For more than ten years, Lee has hosted the weekly live television program Open, which broadcasts on BronxNet, a world-wide cable television station. The program features news and topics affecting the Bronx community and also treats viewers to new and established musical guests

In addition to his on-air roles, Lee manages community affairs and government relations for WBLS

The young “Doctor” has now come into his own. In addition to his successful career in communications, he is the the President & CEO of the Make The Grade Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that provides mentoring and aid to school children. This inspired him to write “Seven Ways to Make the Grade,” an autobiographical, motivational book written to help guide young people on their life’s journey and “Your Daily Dose of Quotes and Anecdotes,” featuring words of wisdom and inspiration needed to cope with everyday life.

He’s also the President & CEO of Bob Lee Enterprises, an umbrella for his many talents including, motivational speaking and coaching, performing in bands, deejaying and consulting for companies who want to do grassroots promotions.

Lee also helps college students interested in radio careers by serving as a mentor for “Table for Two,” a weekly music program which broadcasts from WLIU 88.1 FM radio in Brooklyn and is staffed by interns from Long Island University. He’s also currently working on a PhD at the American Institute of Holistic Theology.

The marriage of entertainment and community service provided a suitable foundation in the building of Doctor Bob Lee. It’s earned him his own unique place amongst today’s stars of Hip Hop, R&B and Soul. He maintains a rigorous schedule of Radio, TV, DJing, book signings, speaking engagements and appearances. Though he’s come a long way, Doctor Bob Lee maintains his never-ending quest to build a better future for today’s youth.

Make The Grade Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that facilitates and encourages academic achievement by implementing programs to tutor, mentor, motivate and provide incentives to students