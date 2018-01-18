*Rihanna is looking to make some extra cash on her West Hollywood, Calif. property.

According to the Observer, she is renting out the compound for $16,500 a month.

RiRi purchased the home in August 2017 for $2.75 million, but had a change of heart just months later and put it back on the market in October for $2.85 million. As no buyer has materialized, Rihanna, 29, is going the rental route.

The 2,600-square-foot Spanish-modern residence comes with five bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Hedges surround the gated property and open to a courtyard with a garden of succulents and four-car garage.

The open-concept interior features a white kitchen with Caeserstone countertops, four en suite bedrooms, and a guesthouse with bathroom and kitchenette. Both the main house and guesthouse look out to the pool, lounge deck and cabana area.

According to Variety, Rihanna never moved into this house, perhaps because she also bought a fancier Hollywood Hills home last summer. Then in the fall, she reportedly moved out of a pricey penthouse she was renting in New York City.